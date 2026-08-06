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  • /Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Shikhar Dhawan inaugurate STEM Lab at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Pitampura

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Shikhar Dhawan inaugurate STEM Lab at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Pitampura

The launch builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Da One Group and the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, aimed at strengthening digital education across Delhi government schools.

Written ByANI
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 05:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Shikhar Dhawan inaugurate STEM Lab at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Pitampura
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Rekha Gupta/ X

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