Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Tables CAG Report On DTC In Assembly; AAP Questions Absence Of Economic Survey

AAP vs BJP: The ruling BJP and the opposition Aam Aadmi Party were locked in a fresh political slugfest as Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presented the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in the assembly. On the other hand, the AAP questioned the missing economic survey which has not been presented before the state Budget. While the BJP accused AAP of causing financial losses to the DTC, the AAP is questioning the government's budget schedule.

CAG Report On DTC

The CAG report has flagged inefficiencies in the DTC's operation and highlighted areas needing improvement. It examines fleet management, revenue generation, operational sustainability, and adherence to public transport policies.

Following the tabling of the CAG report, BJP MLA Harish Khurana slammed the previous AAP government, accusing it of mismanaging the public transport system, which resulted in financial losses and a decline in DTC's bus fleet.

AAP Questions Missing Economic Survey

On the other hand, the Leader Of the Opposition Atishi questioned whether the BJP government knows how to present the budget. She said that the economic survey which is presented before the budget is missing from the scene.

"Before presenting the budget, an Economic Survey is presented and the budget is presented accordingly but the BJP government has not done so. Regarding not presenting the Economic Survey, the Chief Minister has said that there is no audit report and hence it was not presented, which is absolutely wrong. When we raised this issue, we were not allowed to discuss it in the House. Now the question arises that why is the government not presenting the Economic Survey?" said Atishi.

Atishi further said that the CAG Audit has nothing to do with the Economic Survey. "I want to ask Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Why was the Economic Survey not tabled in the House? What is there in the Economic Survey that is being hidden? Has Rekha Gupta ji even read the Economic Survey? How was the budget prepared without the Economic Survey?" she asked.

The Delhi budget session, running from March 24 to March 28 with provisions for extension, marks an important moment for the BJP government, which returned to power after 27 years in the recent 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election.