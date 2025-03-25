Advertisement
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Takes 'Sheeshmahal' Jab At Kejriwal Over Budget, Says, 'We Will....'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a fresh attack on the Aam Admi Party, firing 'sheeshmahal' jabs during the budget session.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 06:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Takes 'Sheeshmahal' Jab At Kejriwal Over Budget, Says, 'We Will....' Image: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and former CM Arvind Kejriwal during the Delhi budget session, firing 'sheeshmahal' jabs. She exaggerated that the BJP-led government in Delhi is all set to build houses for the poor.

"There is a lot of difference between us... you made promises, we will fulfil them. You abused other states' governments, we will work together. You made the 'sheeshmahal', we will build houses for the poor. You installed (gold) toilets worth lakhs, we will make toilets for the poor..." she said during the budget session. 

While unveiling the budget for 2025-26, Delhi CM said that the budget has a significant rise of 31.58 per cent from the previous year, with a total allocation of Rs1 lakh crore for various sectors.

"In 2024-2025, the budget was Rs 76,000 crore, and this time the budget is Rs 1 lakh crore, which is an increase of 31.58 per cent. We can call it the biggest increase in any budget in the country," said Gupta.

In the new budget, the education sector received a significant boost, with an increased allocation of Rs 19,291 crore, marking a 17% rise from the previous year's budget of Rs 16,396 crore. 

