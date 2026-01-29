The National Commission for Women (NCW) is organising ‘Shakti Samvaad’, a two-day interactive and capacity-building meeting with State Women Commissions (SWCs) at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, on January 29 and 30.

Shakti Samvaad is aimed at strengthening institutional coordination, sharing best practices, and building the capacities of State Women Commissions.

This is the third national-level Shakti Samvaad within a span of one year, following its successful editions held in Ayodhya and Mumbai, reflecting NCW’s sustained commitment to cooperative federalism in the sphere of women’s rights and welfare.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The meeting will see participation from State Women's Commissions across the country, making it a pan-India dialogue.

The event will be inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The programme will also feature the release of the book ‘Safarnama’ published by NCW, as a compilation of testimonials of its staff members who have been part of this journey and prize distribution to the winners of the online poster-making competition on ‘Stay Safe Online’.

Over the two days, deliberations will focus on strengthening complaint handling and investigation mechanisms, improving MIS and helpline systems, reviewing state-specific laws and enhancing engagement between NCW and SWCs in legislative processes, advancing the national mission of ‘Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat’, developing a strategic roadmap for district-level Jan Sunwai across the country, and sharing innovative practices adopted by State Women Commissions.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, speaking about the event, said, “Shakti Samvaad is not just a meeting; it is a shared resolve. When State Women Commissions and the National Commission for Women come together on one platform, coordination becomes seamless, responses become faster, and solutions become more grounded.”

“Such continuous dialogue is essential to ensure that women-centric laws, services, and grievance redressal mechanisms truly reach the last woman standing,” she added.

The two-day engagement is expected to culminate in actionable outcomes and strengthened institutional collaboration, furthering the rights, safety, and dignity of women across the country.