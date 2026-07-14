/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveils official mascot for 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship

The Chief Minister congratulated the organisers and officials involved in staging the tournament and highlighted the Delhi government's focus on strengthening sports infrastructure and athlete development. "By hosting this event in Delhi, we are putting our capital on the international platform. As the Chief Minister of Delhi, I congratulate you all. It is our government's effort to provide the youth and athletes of Delhi with the opportunities they deserve," CM Gupta said.

She added that the government would continue investing in sports facilities and athlete welfare.