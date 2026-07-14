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  • /Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveils official mascot for 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveils official mascot for 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship

Designed around India's national bird, the mascot features feathers representing the flags of the participating Commonwealth nations, symbolising friendship, harmony and sportsmanship. 

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 04:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveils official mascot for 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship
Image Credit: X/Rekha Gupta

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