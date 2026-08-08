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  • /Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Kanwar seva camps, reviews arrangements for devotees

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Kanwar seva camps, reviews arrangements for devotees

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited Kanwar Seva Camps at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, welcomed Kanwariyas and reviewed arrangements to ensure a safe and hassle-free Kanwar Yatra.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 01:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Kanwar seva camps, reviews arrangements for devotees
Image Credit: X/@gupta_rekha

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Kanwar seva camps, reviews arrangements for devotees
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