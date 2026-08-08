/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Kanwar seva camps, reviews arrangements for devotees

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday visited Kanwar Seva Camps at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, where she welcomed Kanwariyas and showered flower petals on the devotees.
During her visit, Gupta interacted with the Kanwariyas and reviewed the arrangements and facilities being provided to ensure their safe and smooth journey. She also met camp organisers and volunteers and appreciated their dedicated service to the devotees.
श्रावण में दिल्ली का कण-कण शिवमय है।— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) August 8, 2026
आज दिल्ली-उत्तर प्रदेश बॉर्डर स्थित कांवड़ सेवा शिविर में देवतुल्य कांवड़ियों को प्रणाम कर उनका स्वागत करने, उन पर पुष्पवर्षा करने और उन्हें पावन यात्रा के लिए रवाना करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ।
विभिन्न कांवड़ सेवा शिविरों का निरीक्षण कर… pic.twitter.com/nGUpTWsn1F
The Chief Minister reiterated that the Delhi Government is committed to ensuring a safe, smooth and hassle-free Kanwar Yatra. She said arrangements are being continuously monitored to ensure the convenience and well-being of the devotees.
Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, MLA Sanjay Goyal, Jitender Mahajan, along with devotees and volunteers, were also present during the visit.
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