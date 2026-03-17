Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Nirmal Chhaya complex; Launches juvenile justice management information portal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Nirmal Chhaya Complex and closely reviewed the initiatives being undertaken for the empowerment and welfare of women and children.

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with women working at the Mahila Haat, Samarth Anganwadi, and Sankalp Hub. The Chief Minister appreciated their dedication, confidence, and efforts towards achieving self-reliance, calling their work truly inspiring.

"Visited Nirmal Chhaya Complex and closely observed the ongoing empowerment efforts for women and children. The hard work, confidence, and self-reliance of the sisters working in Mahila Haat, Samarth Anganwadi, and Sankalp Hub are truly inspiring. Interacted with the children, gave them school bags and essential materials, and distributed health kits to the mothers," said the CM on X.

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The Chief Minister also interacted with children at the facility and distributed school bags and essential learning materials to support their education. Health kits were also provided to mothers to promote better health and well-being.

Recognizing the commitment and service of Anganwadi workers, the Chief Minister honoured them and announced incentive support as a gesture of encouragement for their valuable contribution.

"On this occasion, while honouring the dedication and spirit of service of the Anganwadi workers, provided them with incentive amounts. Launched the Juvenile Justice Management Information Portal to make child welfare more effective, transparent, and empowered. Our resolve is that every mother becomes empowered, every child remains safe, healthy, and moves forward with confidence towards a bright future," said the CM.

On the occasion, Rekha Gupta also launched the Juvenile Justice Management Information Portal, aimed at strengthening child welfare systems and ensuring greater transparency and efficiency in the implementation of child protection services.