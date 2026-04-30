Delhi CM Rekha Gupta warns private schools against any form of coercion, says ‘inspections not a gimmick’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued a strong directive to private schools across Delhi, warning against any form of coercion that forces parents to purchase uniforms, books, or stationery from specific vendors. Emphasising transparency and parental choice, the Chief Minister said that schools must clearly display, on notice boards, websites, and within campus stores, that parents are free to buy these items from any sources of their choosing.

Warning private schools, Rekha Gupta said, "I can walk into any private school in Delhi for an inspection, anytime. Every school will state it clearly on its notice board, on its website, and at any store it operates that parents are free to buy uniforms, books and stationery from anywhere. There will be no coercion, no captive buying, no single-vendor diktat."

I can walk into any private school in Delhi for an inspection, anytime.



Every school will state it clearly on its notice board, on its website, and at any store it operates that parents are free to buy uniforms, books and stationery from anywhere. There will be no coercion, no… pic.twitter.com/HvCiB8Yyqc — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) April 30, 2026

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In a firm message, CM Gupta underlined that there should be no captive buying practices, no single-vendor monopolies, and no indirect pressure on parents. “Ensure this without exception,” she said, adding that any violation or attempt to manipulate the system would invite the strictest legal action. She also indicated that in extreme cases, even a government takeover of institutions could be considered.

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The Chief Minister asserted that her inspections of private schools are not symbolic but are meant to ensure active enforcement of rules.

She said, "My inspections are not a gimmick. They are enforcement in action. They are driven by the voices of parents who have written to me, telling me where I must go next."

She revealed that these inspections are guided by complaints and suggestions received directly from parents, highlighting a participatory approach to governance.

Gupta encouraged citizens to continue sharing their concerns, reinforcing that accountability in the education system is a collective responsibility.

“Fixing Delhi is our responsibility. My Delhi, My responsibility,” she said, framing the initiative as part of a broader effort to protect the rights of parents and students.

The move is expected to bring relief to many families who have long complained about being compelled to purchase overpriced school supplies from designated vendors, a practice that has been a recurring concern in the private education sector.