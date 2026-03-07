Women's Day 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta urges mothers to give daughters a 'sky of possibilities'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday attended the National Convention of Women Thought Leaders titled 'Bharati - Nari to Narayani' at Vigyan Bhawan, where she highlighted the growing role of females in shaping the country’s future and encouraged women to pursue opportunities across all fields.

Speaking at the event, organised in connection with International Women’s Day, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of recognising women’s contributions and empowering them to achieve their aspirations.

“This is exactly the opportunity to celebrate. That is why we can celebrate this International Women’s Day, to recognize that we, as sisters, are moving steadily in the direction we should be. We have begun setting our own goals. I don’t want to speak of very big matters from this stage. I want to say something simple…” she said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Highlighting the everyday sacrifices made by mothers, Gupta said many women prioritise their families over themselves.

“How many times do I see mothers, who feed not just their own children but countless others as well. The mothers sitting here can feed the entire family, but when their own turn comes, if there isn’t enough food left for themselves, they may skip their own meal or make do with scraps. Why is this? Because you are part of the family…” she said.

Encouraging women to pursue leadership roles and professional success, the Chief Minister said women have the ability to excel in every field. “I want every sister in our country to move forward and make her mark in every field. Whether she becomes a Wing Commander, like our sisters Vyomika or Sophia, or reaches the highest levels of politics, business, or heads an institution as a principal, women have the ability to achieve anything…” she added.

Addressing mothers specifically, Gupta urged them to ensure that the next generation of girls receives better opportunities. “When someone asks me what message I have for the women of the country or Delhi, I say that my message is especially for mothers. Whatever opportunities, resources, or positions you did not have, you must ensure that your daughters receive them, the freedom to make their own decisions, the chance to move forward, and a sky full of possibilities…” she said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about various initiatives aimed at empowering women. “Similarly, through numerous initiatives, whether opening bank accounts, providing Mudra loans, giving houses in women’s names, granting 33 per cent reservation in politics, or giving opportunities to daughters like me, the government, the country, and the Prime Minister have opened new horizons for us sisters…” she said.

Emphasising the need for a safe and enabling environment for working women, Gupta said the government had taken steps to remove restrictive regulations. “I want the women of Delhi to feel safe and have a good environment. One day, while I was reading the rules related to businesses, I saw that women were not allowed to work at night. I was shocked, how could this be? If a woman wants to work and has the opportunity, who in this day and age should stop her? Immediately, I got that rule removed…” she said.

The convention brought together women leaders, professionals and thinkers from across the country to discuss empowerment, leadership and opportunities for women in various sectors.