Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has written a heartfelt condolence letter to Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, expressing her sorrow over the demise of his father, Nand Kishore Goenka. The personal message comes days after the Chief Minister had paid tribute to him on social media.
Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Dr Subhash Chandra, passed away in Mumbai on July 13 at the age of 96. His last rites were performed in Hisar, Haryana, on July 15. A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer, Goenka chose to stay away from business and devoted his life to social service and cow welfare.
In her letter, Rekha Gupta said she was deeply saddened by the news of Nand Kishore Goenka's passing and conveyed her heartfelt condolences to Dr Subhash Chandra and the bereaved family.
पूर्व सांसद व Essel ग्रुप के चेयरमैन डॉ. सुभाष चंद्रा जी के पूज्य पिताजी, समाजसेवी श्री नंद किशोर गोयनका जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है।— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) July 13, 2026
ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें और शोक संतप्त परिवार को इस कठिन समय में संबल दें।
ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/G1Fu5JfkM2
"The void created in the family by Shri Nand Kishore Goenka's demise cannot be expressed in words. This is an irreparable loss for the family," she wrote.
The Chief Minister also prayed for the departed soul, saying, "May God grant the departed soul a place at His holy feet and give the family the strength to bear this immense loss." She concluded her message with the words, "Om Shanti."
Earlier, Rekha Gupta had also mourned Goenka's death through a post on social media.
"The news of the passing of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, the revered father of former Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, and a social activist, is deeply saddening," she had written.
She had further prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for the grieving family to cope with the loss.
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