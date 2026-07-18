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  • /Delhi CM Rekha Gupta writes heartfelt condolence letter to Dr Subhash Chandra on father's demise

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta writes heartfelt condolence letter to Dr Subhash Chandra on father's demise

In her letter, Rekha Gupta said she was deeply saddened by the news of Nand Kishore Goenka's passing and conveyed her heartfelt condolences to Dr Subhash Chandra and the bereaved family.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 09:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 09:39 PM IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta writes heartfelt condolence letter to Dr Subhash Chandra on father's demise
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS, Rekha Gupta/ X

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