NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that they received nearly 10,000 suggestions from the people via email and WhatsApp that will be reflected in the 'Viksit Delhi' Budget. Addressing a press conference here today, CM Rekha emphasized that since the formation of their government, their sole objective has been to work towards the agenda of a 'Viksit Delhi.'

"The initiatives we have undertaken aim to improve the living standards of women, youth, workers, and students in Delhi, fulfilling our promise to uplift them and make Delhi a world-class capital. To gather public suggestions for this budget, we announced an email ID and a WhatsApp number on March 3. I would like to share that we received 3,303 suggestions via email and 6,982 suggestions through WhatsApp. In total, we received nearly 10,000 suggestions, reflecting the expectations and concerns of the people of Delhi. These inputs played a crucial role in shaping the budget for Viksit Delhi," she said.

She also highlighted that during this period, they engaged in public consultations with women, educators, influencers, traders, farmers, youth, doctors, and college students to understand their expectations and incorporate their suggestions.

"This is not just the government's budget--it is the budget of the people of Delhi. We have ensured that no section of society remains untouched by our schemes in this budget. Key focus areas in the budget include women's empowerment, uninterrupted power and water supply, solutions for waterlogging during monsoons, air pollution control, cleaning of the Yamuna River, improving the quality of education, and enhancing healthcare facilities," the Delhi CM asserted.

She further mentioned that on March 24, there will be a "Kheer ceremony" before the presentation of the budget in the Delhi Assembly area. "After 27 years, a BJP government has been formed in Delhi, and this will be its first budget. It will align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for development. We will commence this budget with a 'Kheer Ceremony'. The ceremony will be held at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha premises on Monday (March 24) at 9 AM, and all stakeholders associated with this budget will be invited to participate," CM Rekha Gupta said.