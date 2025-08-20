Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has shared her first reaction about the attack she faced earlier today during her public meetings. Taking to X, Gupta shared that the attack on her was a cowardly attempt on the resolve to serve Delhi.

“The attack on me during this morning's public hearing was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people,” said the Chief Minister.

The BJP leader shared that she was in shock but is now feeling better. She also thanked her well-wishers. “Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but now I am feeling better. I request all my well-wishers not to trouble themselves by coming to meet me. I will soon be seen working among you again,” said Gupta.



This is a developing story.