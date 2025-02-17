Delhi CM Suspense: Ramlila Maidan Set For February 20, But BJP’s ‘Ram’ Still Mystery

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its territory in Delhi Assembly Election by winning 48 out of total 70 seats but the saffron party’s revelation of Chief Ministerial candidate is still awaited. Delhi CM's announcement can be made after the Legislative Party meeting on February 19, a BJP source said adding that oath taking ceremony will take place on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan. BJP General Secretaries Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh have been appointed as in-charges to oversee event arrangements.

Police sources on Sunday said that Ramlila Maidan is among the potential venues being considered for the event. A team of senior officers has inspected the site to assess arrangements. Other locations under review include Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and areas along the Yamuna River, they added.

"The BJP Legislature Party meeting scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed. Now this meeting will be held on February 19. The swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister will also be held on February 20 instead of February 18," a BJP source told ANI.

Delhi CM Oath-Taking Ceremony

BJP sources have stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers, NDA leaders, Union Ministers, business leaders, film stars, cricketers, and spiritual leaders will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The event is expected to be grand, with around 12,000-16,000 Delhi residents, along with saints, sages, and diplomats from different countries, in attendance, the sources added.

Meanwhile, discussions are underway over the next Delhi Chief Minister, with several names in contention. Parvesh Verma is a key frontrunner, having gained prominence after defeating AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi.

Another strong contender is Satish Upadhyay, a former Delhi BJP president and leader of the party’s youth wing. Ashish Sood, a prominent Punjabi face in the BJP, and Jitendra Mahajan are also being considered.

Vijender Gupta is another name in the race, while if the party decides on a female candidate, former Delhi Mayor and first-time MLA Rekha Gupta could be a possibility.