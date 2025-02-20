Advertisement
DELHI CM SWEARING-IN CEREMONY

Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony: Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra To Be Part Of Delhi Cabinet- Check Full List

BJP announces six new Delhi ministers, including Parvesh Verma, as CM-designate Rekha Gupta prepares for oath ceremony.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 09:26 AM IST
Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony: Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra To Be Part Of Delhi Cabinet- Check Full List

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced the new CM face for Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the new Delhi government will have six cabinet ministers, including Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the recent assembly polls. He will be administered the oath of office on Thursday afternoon.

The official notification stated that the President, on the advice of Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta, appointed BJP MLAs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh as ministers of the Delhi government.

The new ministers will take oath along with CM-designate Gupta is all set to take oath today at Ramlila Maidan and the grand ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries at Ramlila Maidan.

