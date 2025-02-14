Advertisement
Delhi CM's Oath Likely On THIS Date, 15 BJP MLAs Shortlisted For Top Post: Reports

Preparations for the formation of a government in the national capital will likely intensify after Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in New Delhi late Friday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, BJP Delhi in-charge Baijayant Panda, BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh, BJP MPs from Delhi and newly-elected MLAs before a meeting after the victory in Delhi Assembly elections. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi CM Race: As the suspense over the next Chief Minister of Delhi continues, fresh developments have surfaced, giving hints about the names being considered for the top post. According to media reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is most likely to pick a CM from the elected MLAs and not MPs of the saffron party.

Out of 48 MLAs in the national capital, the BJP has shortlisted 15 names, and from them, nine will be selected for the Chief Minister, ministers, and Speaker positions. Amid the buzz over the CM post, names like Rekha Gupta, Ashish Sood, Satish Upadhyay, and Shikha Roy are doing the rounds as potential candidates, as reported by the Indian Express. The swearing-in ceremony of the new CM is likely to be held on February 19 or 20, India Today reported, citing government sources.

The legislative party meeting may be held on February 17 or 18. Preparations for the formation of a government in the national capital will likely intensify after Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in New Delhi late Friday after concluding his visits to France and the United States.   

