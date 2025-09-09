The National Capital Delhi, continues to get fresh bomb threats. Earlier, schools used to get bomb threats and now even government offices are on the radar, it seems. Tension gripped the Delhi Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) on Tuesday after the college authorities received a bomb threat in the morning.

The anonymous message warned of an explosion at MAMC around 2:45 a.m. and another at the CM Secretariat by 3:30 a.m., triggering an alarm across both locations. Security agencies immediately swung into action, deploying bomb disposal squads and conducting extensive searches of the premises. Police said the situation is under control, though investigations are underway to trace the source of the threat.

“The Bomb Detection and Disposal Teams (BDDS/BDT) are currently conducting thorough checks and scans at both MAMC and the Secretariat premises,” said a police statement.

Vigil was also stepped up inside and outside the MAMC premises with security agencies, including the Bomb Disposal Squads, reaching the campus and conducting a thorough combing of the premises.

As per preliminary assessments, the police suspect it to be a case of a hoax call, owing to the pattern of such hoax emails received in the past few days.

However, the Delhi Police have made elaborate deployments to deal with bomb threats at both key installations in the city.

An additional DCP rank officer, accompanied by ACP and other police officials, is scanning the CM Secretariat premises while ATO IP Estate is overseeing the probe at Maulana Azad College.

The Cyber cell has also been roped in to examine and investigate the origin and authenticity of the threat email. Authorities have also put agencies like DDMA, Traffic Police and the Special Cell on alert.

The latest threat mail to Maulana Azad Medical College comes on the lines of bomb threats issued to multiple schools and colleges in the national capital, last month. However, all of them turned out to be hoax threats.

On August 28, at least 20 Delhi colleges were put on high alert after receiving bomb threats, while on August 21, six Delhi schools were warned about the impending danger. On both occasions, the school and college premises were evacuated, and the premises were scanned with sniffer dogs, but all that turned out to be a hoax in the end. (With IANS inputs)