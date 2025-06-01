Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2909380https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-cng-cylinder-blast-2-minors-died-during-treatment-say-police-2909380.html
NewsIndia
DELHI CYLINDER BLAST

Delhi CNG Cylinder Blast: 2 Minors Died During Treatment, Say Police

The cylinder exploded at the warehouse, which was used to store and repair old CNG cylinders. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2025, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi CNG Cylinder Blast: 2 Minors Died During Treatment, Say Police Photo Credit: @ANI/ X

Four individuals, including three minor siblings, were injured in a CNG cylinder blast at a godown in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri area on Saturday. According to ANI, the Delhi police have informed that two minors died during treatment. 

The cylinder exploded at the warehouse, which was used to store and repair old CNG cylinders. 

How Did Blast Occur? 

The incident was reported at around 4:33 pm in Nand Nagri, after an explosion in a cylinder being repaired inside a godown in K-Block, according to the police. 

A police team rushed to the scene of the incident and found that the blast had occurred during the repair of an old CNG cylinder. The explosion's force caused the warehouse's iron gate to break off, ANI reported.

Who Was Injured? 

In the blast, three children, aged 4, 7, and 9, who were playing outside the premises at the time, sustained injuries. On the other hand, a 25-year-old worker inside the godown, identified as Arshad, was also hurt.

Teams from the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) inspected the scene to ascertain the cause and sequence of the blast.

(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK