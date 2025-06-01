Delhi CNG Cylinder Blast: 2 Minors Died During Treatment, Say Police

Four individuals, including three minor siblings, were injured in a CNG cylinder blast at a godown in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri area on Saturday. According to ANI, the Delhi police have informed that two minors died during treatment.

The cylinder exploded at the warehouse, which was used to store and repair old CNG cylinders.

How Did Blast Occur?

The incident was reported at around 4:33 pm in Nand Nagri, after an explosion in a cylinder being repaired inside a godown in K-Block, according to the police.

A police team rushed to the scene of the incident and found that the blast had occurred during the repair of an old CNG cylinder. The explosion's force caused the warehouse's iron gate to break off, ANI reported.

Who Was Injured?

In the blast, three children, aged 4, 7, and 9, who were playing outside the premises at the time, sustained injuries. On the other hand, a 25-year-old worker inside the godown, identified as Arshad, was also hurt.

#WATCH | Delhi: At approx. 04:33 PM, information was received at PS Nand Nagri regarding the blast of a CNG cylinder, resulting in injuries to three children in K-Block. Upon reaching the location, the police team found that the incident had occurred at a godown located at Sunder… pic.twitter.com/DjNUUl7CeR — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2025

Teams from the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) inspected the scene to ascertain the cause and sequence of the blast.

(with ANI inputs)