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  • /Commuters take a hit: Why global LNG costs just forced a sharp rise in Delhi's CNG rates

Commuters take a hit: Why global LNG costs just forced a sharp rise in Delhi's CNG rates

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi now costs Rs 86.98 per kg after Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced a Rs 3.89 price hike due to soaring global LNG costs.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 07:36 AM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 07:36 AM IST
Commuters take a hit: Why global LNG costs just forced a sharp rise in Delhi's CNG rates
Image Credit: Delhi CNG prices hit Rs 86.98 following West Asia supply shock.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Commuters take a hit: Why global LNG costs just forced a sharp rise in Delhi's CNG rates
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