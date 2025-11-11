Delhi Records Coldest Morning At 10.4 Degrees Celsius Amid 'Very Poor' AQI 362; GRAP Stage III Avoided

The National Capital recorded its coldest morning of the season on Monday, with the minimum temperature plummeting to 10.4°C—a sharp 3.9°C below the seasonal normal.

This early chill was compounded by persistently toxic air, with the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 362, placing it firmly in the 'Very Poor' category.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this marks the first time this season that the mercury has dropped to the 10°C mark.

Sharpest November Temperature Drop In Years

Meteorological data reveals that Delhi is experiencing an unusually steep and early onset of winter conditions, which experts attribute to dry winds and clear skies.

Steep Decline: The minimum temperature fell a dramatic 9°C in just 10 days (from 19.4°C on November 1 to 10.4°C on November 10), marking one of the steepest drops at the start of November in recent history.

Historical Context: In contrast, the minimum temperatures during the same period in 2022, 2023, and 2024 remained significantly warmer, hovering well above 14°C until mid-month. Only 2020 saw a comparable early chill.

Forecast: The IMD forecasts that minimum temperatures will continue to hover between 9°C and 11°C by Friday, with the likelihood of mist, haze, and shallow fog in the mornings.

Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Zone

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) confirmed that the average daily AQI was 362, maintaining the 'Very Poor' status, which can cause respiratory discomfort on prolonged exposure.

Hotspots: Only the monitoring station at Bawana reported 'Severe' AQI at 411 (as of 9 pm), while Wazirpur closely followed at 400.GRAP Status: Despite the high pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided not to invoke Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), noting a temporary "improving trend" in air quality later in the day.

GRAP Stage III is normally invoked when AQI reaches the $401-450$ 'Severe' range. Anti-Pollution Measures and Stubble Burning Decline CAQM continues to enforce statutory directions to curb pollution from various sources, noting positive shifts in key contributing areas.

Transportation Shift: The CAQM has ordered that all inter-city buses plying to Delhi from NCR states shall switch over to cleaner modes (EV/CNG/BS-VI diesel). Additional limitations include no entry of BS-III and below commercial goods vehicles as of November 1, 2025; only CNG/electric three-wheelers in aggregator fleets are allowed by January 1, 2026.

Success of Stubble Burning

The commission said farm fire incidents saw a sharp decline compared to the previous year: Punjab: Recorded a 35.2% fall (4,062 fires against 6,266 in 2024) Haryana: Saw a sharp 65.3% fall (333 fires against 959 in 2024) Industrial and Construction Curbs CAQM said that over 96% of its industries have switched to approved fuels, and 1,556 non-compliant units were ordered to be closed.

As many as over 30,000 inspections were conducted in the construction sector, after which more than 250 sites were either closed or fined in 2025.

