The New Delhi Municipal Council has ordered the closure of Central Park at Connaught Place to visitors on October 16 and 17, citing administrative reasons, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march in the national capital. The announcement came hours after the Delhi High Court declined to issue an order restraining the CJP and its founder Abhijeet Dipke from holding the protest.
In its notice issued on October 15, the NDMC said the park would remain closed to the general public on both days "due to administrative reasons." The civic body did not specify the reasons for the closure or state whether the decision was linked to the CJP's programme.
PUBLIC NOTICE | NDMC Please be informed that Central Park, Connaught Place, will remain closed to the general public on 16th October 2026 and 17th October 2026 due to administrative reasons. Visitors are requested to take note of the above. @CMODelhi @dwivedimk_ias @LokNiwasDelhi @kuljeetschahal— New Delhi Municipal Council Official (@tweetndmc) October 15, 2026
The notice applies only to Central Park and does not announce a closure of Palika Bazar, surrounding shops or Rajiv Chowk Metro station. However, people travelling to the area on Friday may encounter police barricades, restricted access or traffic diversions near the planned gathering.
Police personnel and paramilitary units are likely to be stationed around Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar, with barricades deployed to regulate movement. Commuters have been advised to check fresh traffic and Delhi Metro advisories before travelling, rather than assuming that park closures apply to nearby markets or transport services.
Earlier today, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma refused to issue an order restraining the CJP and Dipke from holding the October 16 demonstration.
Instead, the court recorded the assurance of Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Delhi Police, that the authorities had already taken steps to regulate the party's activities and would take further action under the law if necessary.
The petition was filed by Anil Kumar Gupta, a licensed garment vendor at Palika Bazar, the underground market located beneath Central Park. He argued that another large demonstration in the commercial district could affect traders during the festive shopping period.
His petition raised concerns over barricading, reduced footfall, traffic restrictions and the impact on vendors' livelihoods. Gupta sought protection for access to shops and public thoroughfares, while stating that he did not oppose peaceful protests carried out within the law.
Dipke has asked supporters to gather at Central Park at 5 pm on Friday, carrying the national flag. He has also called for similar marches in other parts of the country. As of Thursday, the CJP had not received permission for the Delhi gathering, although Mumbai Police had permitted a flag rally at Azad Maidan.
The call followed the detention of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to five days' judicial custody after allegedly entering Jantar Mantar, which has been removed from the list of designated protest venues. Police accused them of breaching peace-bond conditions and other restrictions. The CJP has disputed the action, saying the leaders were targeted for waving the Tricolour.
The CJP is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have raised concerns about the deletion of voters' names during the exercise. The Election Commission has denied favouring any political party, while the BJP has rejected claims of electoral manipulation.
The proposed march follows the October 10 protests, when security restrictions, detentions and transport disruptions affected parts of Delhi.
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