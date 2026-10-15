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  • /Connaught Place Central Park closed for 2 days ahead of CJP's Tiranga march; what Delhi HC said

Connaught Place Central Park closed for 2 days ahead of CJP's Tiranga march; what Delhi HC said

Connaught Place's Central Park will remain closed on October 16 and 17 ahead of the CJP's planned Tiranga march.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 08:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 09:14 PM IST
Connaught Place Central Park closed for 2 days ahead of CJP's Tiranga march; what Delhi HC said
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Connaught Place Central Park closed for 2 days ahead of CJP's Tiranga march; what Delhi HC said
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