Delhi Continues To Choke As AQI Remains In Very Poor Category
DELHI AIR POLLUTION

Delhi Continues To Choke As AQI Remains In Very Poor Category

Air quality across Delhi remained largely in the “very poor” category, with one location slipping into the “severe” range. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 07:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Continues To Choke As AQI Remains In Very Poor CategoryRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category on Friday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 311 at 7:05 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app.

Air quality across Delhi remained largely in the “very poor” category, with one location slipping into the “severe” range. NSIT Dwarka recorded a “severe” AQI of 423.

Several areas reported “very poor” air quality, including Anand Vihar (354), Sirifort and Chandni Chowk (348 each), Nehru Nagar (346), IIT Delhi (344), Vivek Vihar (338), Okhla Phase-2 (337), Mundka and the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (331 each), and Shadipur (330). AQI levels also remained “very poor” in areas such as Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Pusa (329 each), R K Puram (326), Jahangirpuri (325), Ashok Vihar (324), Rohini and Patparganj (323 each), Punjabi Bagh (317), Sonia Vihar (316), Dwarka Sector-8 (311), Alipur (307), and Narela and the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (304 each).

Meanwhile, air quality was in the “poor” category in parts of the city including ITO (299), Sri Aurobindo Marg (298), DTU (297), Mandir Marg (292), Lodhi Road (276), CRRI Mathura Road (271), Burari Crossing (266), Najafgarh (263), IHBAS Dilshad Garden (246), Aya Nagar (243), Bawana (239), and IGI Airport (T3), which recorded an AQI of 229.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor”, and 401 to 500 “severe”.

 

(This is a developing story.)

(This is a developing story.)

