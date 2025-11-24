Delhi Continues To Choke As AQI Remains 'Poor': 50% Staff In Office, Rest On WFH — What It Means For Workers

Delhi AQI: The national capital woke up to severely polluted air on Monday morning, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 396 at 7 am, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. The alarming dip in air quality comes despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III already being in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

In view of the worsening situation, authorities have directed that all government offices under the GNCTD and all private offices operating within the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi function with only 50 per cent staff on-site. The remaining employees have been asked to work from home as part of the GRAP measures aimed at reducing pollution levels.

Notably, the air quality is likely to be in the 'very poor' category till November 26 as per the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) forecast.

What This Means For Govt Employees?

For Government Offices under GNCTD- All Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments shall attend office regularly with not more than 50% staff strength physically present in office. The remaining 50% staff shall work from home, provided that the Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments can call officers/officials to office, as required to ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential and emergency public services.

What This Means For Private Employees?

For Private Offices functioning within NCT of Delhi- All private offices functioning within NCT of Delhi shall operate with not more than 50% staff physically attending the workplace. The remaining staff shall mandatorily work from home.

Delhi AQI Today

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Ghazipur area recorded an AQI of 441. AQI of Anand Vihar stood at 440 on Monday morning, which falls under the 'severe' pollution category.

Bawana recorded an AQI of 434 at 7 am, placing it in the 'severe' category.

According to ANI, the visuals around AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital this morning showed a layer of toxic smog engulfing the area.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Protests At India Gate

A group of people protested at India Gate on Sunday against the rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, but were later removed by police personnel.

Earlier, on November 9, people had also staged a protest at the same spot, demanding that the government implement policies to curb air pollution in the NCR.

(with ANI inputs)