Delhi continues to grapple with heatwave, IMD issues 'red' warning

New Delhi: As the country continues to grapple with severe heat wave conditions, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red warning' for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday.

Live TV

Delhi reeled under scorching conditions as the maximum temperature soared up to 46.2 degree Celsius, four notches above the season's average on Sunday. It is expected to cross the 45-degree mark again on Monday, the IMD said.

"Heat Wave conditions in many parts with severe heat wave in some parts very likely over West Rajasthan; in many parts with severe heat wave in isolated pockets over West Madhya Pradesh; heat wave conditions in many parts over East Rajasthan; in some parts over East Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha," the IMD said in the special weather bulletin on Monday.

#Heatwave conditions in many parts with a severe heat wave in some parts very likely over West Rajasthan; West Madhya Pradesh; East Rajasthan; in some parts over East Madhya Pradesh Punjab, Haryana & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Vidarbha. IMD — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) June 10, 2019

The red warning mark is different from a 'red alert'. It refers to 'Take Action', IMD clarified.

The latter part of the week could, however, bring some respite. IMD predicted 'dust storm or thunderstorm" on June 11 and 12 while 'generally cloudy sky with light rain' on June 13, with temperature coming down by two degrees.