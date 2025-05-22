Delhi: Cops Bust ISI Sleeper Cell Network, 2 Agents Arrested

New Delhi: In a secret operation carried out from January to March 2025, Delhi Police busted a network of ISI sleeper cells and arrested two agents of the Islamic State, including a person of Nepali origin, police said on Thursday. As per Delhi Police officials, the operation was conducted in cordination with central agencies.

Police recovered classified documents related to the forces from the accused Nepali origin Ansarul Mian Ansari. The operation went on from January to March 2025, in which two people were arrested. Delhi Police filed the chargesheet in May and both were lodged in Tihar Jail. As per the police, Ansari was caught in Delhi when he was attempting to go to Pakistan.

Sources said that Ansari had arrived in the national capital city at the behest of ISI. The ISI had asked Ansarul to make a CD of the confidential documents and send it to Pakistan. After his interrogation, another person was also arrested in Ranchi. As per sources, Ansari revealed that he used to drive a cab in Qatar, where he met an ISI handler.

Later, Ansarul was taken to Pakistan, where he was trained by top ISI officials for several days, and then sent to Delhi via Nepal. In the past few days, several people, including YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of Hisar, Haryana, were arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen.