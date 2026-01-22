Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday acquitted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a case linked to alleged incitement of violence in the Janakpuri and Vikaspuri areas of Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The court had discharged Sajjan Kumar from the offence of murder, news agency ANI reported.

This is developing story.. Stay tuned for further updates