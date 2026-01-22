Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009393https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-court-acquits-ex-congress-mp-sajjan-kumar-in-1984-anti-sikh-riots-case-3009393.html
NewsIndiaDelhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
SAJJAN KUMAR NEWS

Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case linked to Janakpuri, Vikaspuri violence. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 11:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riots caseImage Credit: ANI

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday acquitted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a case linked to alleged incitement of violence in the Janakpuri and Vikaspuri areas of Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The court had discharged Sajjan Kumar from the offence of murder, news agency ANI reported.  

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This is developing story.. Stay tuned for further updates 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
Hypersonic Power To Silent Warriors - What Makes R-Day 2026 Parade Special
north east India
Myanmar Currency, Drugs Seized In Two NE States; 7 Held
Donald Trump
Trump At WEF Summit: From Ridiculing Canada, NATO To Greenland Push - DEETS
Canada
'Canada Lives Because Of US': Trump Mocks Ottawa At WEF, Targets PM Carney
United Nations
‘When Leaders Run Roughshod...’: After Trump’s WEF Speech, A Veiled Message...
CEC Gyanesh Kumar
BLO Is Foundational Pillar For Electoral Democracy: CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Donald Trump
'Won't Use Force': Trump's Breather For NATO Allies On Greenland But...
Delhi air pollution
Delhi Govt Doubles Parking Charges Under GRAP 3, 4
United States
Why Trump's Offer To India To Join Gaza Board Of Peace Raises Red Flags
Lucknow Municipal Corporation
Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Achieved 100% Scientific Processing Of Solid Waste