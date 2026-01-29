Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011638https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-court-acquits-vk-saxena-medha-patkar-defamation-case-2026-3011638.html
NewsIndiaCourt acquits Delhi L-G VK Saxena in 25-year-old defamation case filed by Medha Patkar
DELHI LG VK SAXENA

Court acquits Delhi L-G VK Saxena in 25-year-old defamation case filed by Medha Patkar

In a landmark ruling, the Saket Court has acquitted Delhi L-G VK Saxena in a criminal defamation case filed by NBA founder Medha Patkar. The verdict follows Patkar’s own acquittal earlier this week, marking a mutual legal clearance in their decades-old battle.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Court acquits Delhi L-G VK Saxena in 25-year-old defamation case filed by Medha PatkarDelhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo: IANS)

A Delhi court on Thursday, January 29, 2026, cleared Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in a criminal defamation case brought against him by Narmada Bachao Andolan founder and activist Medha Patkar. Judicial Magistrate Raghav Sharma of the Saket Court announced the verdict, explaining that the prosecution did not prove the allegations against Saxena beyond a reasonable doubt.  

A decades-old legal battle

The legal fight began in November 2000. At that time, VK Saxena was leading an Ahmedabad-based NGO called the National Council for Civil Liberties. Patkar filed the case, claiming Saxena published a defamatory advertisement in newspapers aimed at her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan.  

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The court's decision to acquit Saxena ends a quarter-century of litigation over the specific 2000 advertisement.  

A mutual legal clearance

The acquittal comes after a similar legal win for Medha Patkar just days earlier. On January 25, the same court cleared Patkar in a cross-defamation case brought by Saxena related to her comments during a 2006 television program.  

In this case, the court determined that the Delhi L-G did not provide the original recording device or complete, unedited video footage of the alleged comments. Without this "legally admissible evidence," the charges under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) could not hold.  

Reasonable doubt leads to dismissal

In today’s ruling, the judicial magistrate pointed out that the evidence against Saxena was not strong enough for a conviction. By applying the standard of "reasonable doubt," the court effectively dismissed the criminal charges against Saxena, reflecting the legal outcome Patkar experienced earlier this week.

ALSO READ | 'She is no more': Grandmother recalls shattering 9:30 AM call after Ajit Pawar crash in Baramati | VIDEO

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

. Supreme Court
Supreme Court stays UGC Promotion of Equity Regulations, flags misuse risk
ottoman stool
Ottomans That Instantly Elevate Your Home
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.1.2026: Karunya Plus KN-608 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
ajit pawar plane crash news
Aviation Ministry forms 3-member team to investigate Ajit Pawar plane crash
women tote bag
Carry Style, Carry Sustainability: Tote Bags That Blend with Green Living
New Delhi
Piyush Goyal hits back at Congress, calls India-EU trade pact beneficial
India-EU Free Trade Agreement
'Self-confident India a ray of hope for the world': PM Modi on India-EU FTA
Madhu Gottumukkala
Trump's Indian-origin cyber chief reportedly shared sensitive files on ChatGPT
Ajit Pawar Plane crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Black Box recovered, probe underway
google photos editing
New photo editing feature: Google photos gets AI tools in India