Delhi Court Allows Jailed J-K MP Engineer Rashid To Vote In Vice Presidential Election

Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla constituency, Engineer Rashid, was on Saturday allowed by Delhi’s Patiala House Court to vote in the Vice Presidential election while in custody. He is currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail, Delhi, in connection with a terror funding case.

IANS reported that the court ordered that Rashid will go to Parliament in police custody to vote in the Vice Presidential election to be held on September 9.

Engineer Rashid had been earlier given interim bail because of the failing health of his parents. After the expiry of the bail period, he surrendered before the Tihar Jail officials and has since been in prison. He was also reportedly given custodial bail to be sworn in as a member of the LS.

Engineer Rashid To Cast Vote In VP Poll

The Patiala House Court stated that the J-K MP will have to pay the expenses incurred in going to Parliament to cast his vote, for which he will have to give an affidavit. The court added that he does not have to pay this expense immediately.

He will have to pay this expense after the decision of the Delhi High Court, in which he has applied for the travel expenses, and the HC has reserved its decision on it.

Engineer Rashid's Political Career

The Jammu and Kashmir MP fought the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024 from the Baramulla LS constituency while he was in Tihar Jail. Moreover, according to IANS, he defeated the National Conference vice president and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by a margin of more than two lakh votes.

Engineer Rashid's Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) fielded candidates for more than 20 Assembly seats, but could win just one assembly seat of the Langate assembly constituency.

(with IANS inputs)