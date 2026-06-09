Delhi court defers decision on framing charges against Lalu Yadav in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Tuesday deferred, till July 16, the pronouncement of its decision on framing of charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members and others accused in the alleged money laundering case linked to the IRCTC hotel scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Rouse Avenue Court, which was scheduled to deliver the order on Tuesday, deferred the pronouncement till July 16.

The ED has filed a prosecution complaint against 16 accused persons, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and their son and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav.

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The ED case relates to the alleged laundering of proceeds of crime arising out of the IRCTC hotel scam registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The agency has alleged that irregularities were committed in the awarding of contracts for the operation of IRCTC hotels during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as the Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009.

According to the prosecution, the hotel maintenance contracts were allegedly awarded without following prescribed norms to a private company linked to close associates of the RJD supremo. It has further been alleged that, in return, three acres of prime land were acquired through a benami company allegedly linked to the family members and associates of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The accused in the case include Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, besides others.

Earlier, the special court judge had reserved the order on framing of charges after hearing detailed arguments advanced by counsel appearing for the accused persons and the ED. The Delhi High Court is also seized of criminal revision petitions filed by Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav challenging the trial court order directing the framing of charges against them in the corruption case linked to the same alleged scam.

In October last year, the Rouse Avenue Court framed charges against the accused persons for offences related to cheating, criminal conspiracy and corruption under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act after they pleaded not guilty. Lalu Prasad Yadav has consistently denied the allegations and maintained that the tenders for the IRCTC hotels were awarded in a fair and transparent manner.