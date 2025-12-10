Advertisement
NewsIndiaDelhi Court Denies Interim Relief To Owners Of Goa Nightclub Linked To Fire Tragedy
GOA NIGHTCLUB FIRE

Delhi Court Denies Interim Relief To Owners Of Goa Nightclub Linked To Fire Tragedy

The Luthra brothers have approached the Rohini Court seeking four weeks of anticipatory bail in connection with the deaths caused by the Goa nightclub fire. The court has asked the Goa Police to file a response to their plea.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 04:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Court Denies Interim Relief To Owners Of Goa Nightclub Linked To Fire TragedyCharred remains of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub. (Photo: ANI)

A Delhi court on Wednesday declined to grant immediate interim relief to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the ‘Burch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Goa, where a fire last weekend claimed at least 25 lives.

 

The Luthra brothers have approached the Rohini Court seeking four weeks of anticipatory bail in connection with the deaths caused by the Goa nightclub fire. The court has asked the Goa Police to file a response to their plea.

Key Accused Sent To Remand 

Meanwhile, the Saket Court granted a 36-hour transit remand of key accused Ajay Gupta in the Birch-Goa nightclub fire case to the Goa Police. The court also directed the police to ensure proper medical care for Gupta, who is facing health issues.

Police Suspect Luthra Brothers Fled To Thailand After Fire

According to police inputs, the brothers boarded an IndiGo flight to Phuket at around 5.30 am on Sunday, shortly after the fire broke out around midnight, allegedly to avoid arrest or questioning. A Lookout Circular was issued later on Sunday evening, by which time they had already left the country.

INTERPOL Issues Blue Corner Notice Against Luthra Brothers

As efforts continue to trace their whereabouts, INTERPOL has issued a Blue Corner notice against both Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. Investigators suspect the two fled to Phuket, Thailand, in what police have described as a carefully planned escape carried out within hours of the deadly fire.

Goa Nightclub Fire

The massive fire at the club claimed 25 lives, including four tourists and 14 staff members. Police officials said the venue, located near the backwaters of the Arpora River, had a narrow entry and exit, which severely hampered evacuation and prevented many victims from escaping in time.

The fire broke out around midnight at the club in the busy Baga area, a popular nightlife hub close to one of Goa’s most visited beaches.

(With Agencies' Inputs)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

