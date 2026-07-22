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Delhi Court directs compliance with injunction in entrepreneur's defamation suit

The court observed that it is settled law that a person who is in contempt or intentional breach of a court order cannot be heard on merits until the breach is remedied or the order is complied with.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 07:15 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 07:15 AM IST
Delhi Court directs compliance with injunction in entrepreneur's defamation suit
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