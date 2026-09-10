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  • /'Strong suspicion': Delhi court okays charges against Lalu Yadav and family in IRCTC scam

'Strong suspicion': Delhi court okays charges against Lalu Yadav and family in IRCTC scam

Delhi Court directs framing of money laundering charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and LARA Projects in the IRCTC hotel case. Read full details.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
'Strong suspicion': Delhi court okays charges against Lalu Yadav and family in IRCTC scam
Image Credit: ANI. Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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