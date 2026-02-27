Advertisement
NewsIndiaDelhi court discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise policy case
DELHI EXCISE POLICY CASE

Delhi court discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise policy case

The court said the voluminous chargesheet contained several gaps and was not backed by any witness testimony or substantive evidence.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi court discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise policy caseAAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. (Photo: ANI)

A Delhi court has discharged AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the alleged liquor policy corruption case, sharply criticising the CBI for arraigning them without adequate material. The court said the voluminous chargesheet contained several gaps and was not backed by any witness testimony or substantive evidence.

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

