Delhi court discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise policy case
The court said the voluminous chargesheet contained several gaps and was not backed by any witness testimony or substantive evidence.
A Delhi court has discharged AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the alleged liquor policy corruption case, sharply criticising the CBI for arraigning them without adequate material. The court said the voluminous chargesheet contained several gaps and was not backed by any witness testimony or substantive evidence.
