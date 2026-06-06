Delhi Court extends custody of four accused in ISI-linked terror module case

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the police custody of four accused arrested in connection with an alleged ISI-linked terror and underworld network case by another four days. The Patiala House Court granted the extension after the accused, Harvinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Manjeet Singh from Ludhiana in Punjab, along with Ang Kami Lama of Kathmandu, Nepal, were produced before the court following the completion of their seven-day police remand.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Mridul Gupta allowed Delhi Police's plea seeking further custody, noting that investigators needed more time to interrogate the accused and confront them with another arrested individual, Huzaifa Ahmed Hashmi.

The investigating officer informed the court that continued custodial interrogation was necessary to advance the probe and establish links between the accused and other individuals allegedly involved in the case.

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The four were initially remanded to seven days of police custody on May 30 after Delhi Police argued that their interrogation was crucial to uncovering a wider conspiracy and identifying other suspects.

According to the police, the accused were allegedly involved in a plot to carry out terror activities in Delhi and several other major cities. Investigators told the court that live grenades, pistols, ammunition and a stolen vehicle had been recovered from their possession.

Police further submitted that additional custody was required to trace the alleged financiers and facilitators, identify other members of the network, recover explosives and other incriminating material, analyse digital evidence, examine financial transactions and determine the possible interstate and international dimensions of the case.

While granting the initial remand on May 30, the court observed that the investigation was still at an early stage and involved serious allegations concerning national security.

The court noted that the material placed on record prima facie indicated the recovery of arms, ammunition and explosive substances, while also pointing to the possible involvement of other individuals whose identities and roles were yet to be established.

"The investigation appears to be wide-ranging and involves examination of digital, electronic and financial evidence," the court had observed.

In its earlier order, the court said, "Having regard to the nature and gravity of allegations, the recoveries effected, the requirement of tracing the source of weapons and explosives, identifying other members of the alleged module and conducting further recoveries and verification pursuant to disclosures made by the accused persons, this Court is satisfied that custodial interrogation of the accused persons is necessary for a fair, effective and meaningful investigation."

The order had further stated, "Accordingly, the application is allowed. Accused Harvinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Ang Kami Lama are remanded to Police Custody for a period of seven days till 06.06.2026."

Investigators have alleged that the accused are linked to a network associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and were planning terror activities in multiple cities. So far, Delhi Police have arrested nine people in the case, with five other accused already in police custody.

(With ANI inputs)