Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi And Others In Land-For-Jobs Case

A Delhi court on Friday framed charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, MPs Misa Bharti and Tejashwi Yadav, MLA Tej Pratap Yadav and Hema Yadav in the land-for-jobs case, ANI reported.

The case pertains to the alleged crime of giving Grade D jobs in the railways in exchange for land. The CBI had named 103 people as accused. However, five of them died during the course of the proceedings. The court acquitted 52 accused, including the CPO and railway officials.

Land for Job case | Rouse Avenue court framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Hema Yadav https://t.co/9NgoMYx573 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2026

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday, while framing the charges, said, " Lalu Prasad Yadav and family acted as a syndicate."

Special Judge (CBI) Vishal Gogane directed that charges be framed against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members, and other accused. The court directed that charges be framed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as for cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The court has fixed January 29th as the date for formally framing the charges in this case. On the next date, the accused will have to plead guilty or not guilty to the charges against them.

Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and Misa Bharti appeared physically in court. Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and others appeared via video conferencing. The other accused also appeared in person. While framing the charges, the court stated that based on the evidence, it had uncovered a large conspiracy orchestrated by Lalu and his family.

"Chargesheet strongly depicts the acquisition of the land in lieu of a job," the Special Judge said.

On September 11, the court reserved its decision on framing the charges. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) D.P. Singh had stated that there was sufficient evidence to frame charges against the accused.



During the hearing, former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's senior lawyer, Maninder Singh, argued that the land-for-jobs case was politically motivated. He contended that there was no evidence to prove that candidates were given jobs in exchange for land. He presented sale deeds showing that the lands were purchased for monetary consideration.

The land-for-jobs case pertains to alleged "large-scale corruption" during the 2004-2009 period when Lalu Prasad Yadav served as the Union Railway Minister.

The CBI has alleged that parcels of land were acquired in the names of Lalu Prasad's family members and a related company, largely at prices lower than the prevailing market rates and primarily through cash deals. In exchange, railway jobs were allegedly provided across various zones. Separately, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing a related money laundering case connected to land transactions in Patna.

(With ANI Inputs)