Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3047901https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-court-grants-bail-to-robert-vadra-in-money-laundering-case-3047901.html
NewsIndiaDelhi court grants bail to Robert Vadra in money laundering case
BUSINESSMAN ROBERT VADRA

Delhi court grants bail to Robert Vadra in money laundering case

Vadra appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court in compliance with the summons issued to him after the court had taken cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) prosecution complaint filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

|Last Updated: May 16, 2026, 12:13 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi court grants bail to Robert Vadra in money laundering case(Image Credit: IANS)

A court here on Saturday granted bail to businessman Robert Vadra in a money laundering case linked to a 2008 land deal in Gurugram’s Shikohpur village. 

As per the order of the Rouse Avenue Court, Vadra was granted bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 along with one surety of the like amount.

The matter has now been listed for further hearing on July 10.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Vadra appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court in compliance with the summons issued to him after the court had taken cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) prosecution complaint filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case relates to alleged irregularities in a land transaction involving 3.53 acres of land in Haryana’s Shikohpur village.

The ED has accused Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and son-in-law of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, of generating proceeds of crime through the land transaction.

According to the probe agency, Vadra’s company, Skylight Hospitality Private Limited, had acquired the land in February 2008 for Rs 7.50 crore from Omkareshwar Properties Private Limited.

It has been alleged that no actual payment was made and that the sale deed contained false declarations, including reference to a cheque that was neither issued nor encashed.

The ED has further alleged that the land was undervalued, leading to evasion of stamp duty, and that the proceeds of crime were subsequently routed through multiple entities purportedly controlled by Vadra.

In its complaint, the federal anti-money laundering agency has identified Rs 58 crore as proceeds of crime and has provisionally attached 43 immovable properties worth Rs 38.69 crore linked to Vadra and his associated entities.

Earlier, on April 15, the Rouse Avenue Court had issued summons to Vadra and eight others after taking cognisance of the ED’s complaint, directing them to appear before it.

Meanwhile, Vadra failed to secure immediate relief from the Delhi High Court in his plea challenging the trial court order taking cognisance of the ED complaint.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Vadra, argued that certain offences invoked in the predicate case were added to the schedule of the PMLA after the alleged commission of the offence.

Opposing the plea, ED counsel Zoheb Hossain contended that Vadra had made false statements in his petition and urged the Delhi High Court to dismiss it with costs.

After hearing submissions from both sides, the Delhi High Court adjourned the matter for further hearing on May 18.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bhojshala Temple
Owaisi compares Madhya Pradesh HC Bhojshala verdict to Babri Masjid judgment
Animal Species
World’s largest zoo by species: Not North Carolina; Check location, details
narendra modi uae visit
Modi in UAE, Trump in Beijing: What two visits reveal amid West Asia war | DNA
Narendra Modi
'No tax on foreign travel': Modi fact checks report of proposed cess as false
india trade routes
Bypassing chokepoints: India’s 5 strategic corridors redrawing global trade
Vande Bharat Express
Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express gets a halt at Jamui station
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli breaks silence on playing ODI WC 2027: 'If I need to prove my...'
NEET-UG Paper Leak
CBI arrests NTA 'insider' responsible for NEET-UG 2026 paper leak - Details
one piece
Stylish One Piece Dress Trends On Myntra For Modern Fashion
Karuppu
Kamal Haasan congratulates team of Karuppu after release