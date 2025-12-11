Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2994911https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-court-grants-interim-bail-to-umar-khalid-in-2020-riots-case-2994911.html
NewsIndiaDelhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid Granted 14-Day Interim Bail
2020 DELHI RIOTS CASE

Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid Granted 14-Day Interim Bail

Umar Khalid, who has been in jail since September 2020, is facing charges under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as well as serious sections of the Indian Penal Code. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 05:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid Granted 14-Day Interim BailFormer JNU Student Umar Khalid. (File Photo: ANI

The Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Thursday granted interim bail to Umar Khalid, an accused in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots conspiracy case, for 14 days from December 16 to December 29. Khalid had sought the relief to attend his sister’s wedding, scheduled for December 27.

The court granted the interim bail with certain conditions. Khalid, who has been in jail since September 2020, is facing charges under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as well as serious sections of the Indian Penal Code. He has not been granted regular bail in the case so far.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

#DNA
Munir's Reign Of Terror: Imran's Sisters Detained, PTI Banned, Trump Bails Pak
dna with rahul sinha
Pakistan's Unholy Alliance Exposed: 48-Second Video Reveals Terror Machinery
Japan earthquake news
Japan Hit By Fresh Earthquake Days After 7.6 Magnitude Tremor
Jammu and Kashmir snow
Snow Drought Grips Jammu And Kashmir, IMD Reports 46.63% Snowfall Deficit
India US trade
'India Is A Tough Nut To Crack,' Says US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer
Thailand
9 Cambodian Civilians Killed In Border Fighting, Thai Military Imposes Curfew
Uttar Pradesh
Those Who Divide Country Are Sinners Like Jaichand And Mir Jafar: CM Yogi
India
PM Modi Talks With Netanyahu; Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance On Terror
Indian drone
Pakistan's Nightmare: India's 'Baaz' Drone Flies 18 Hours, Missiles Can't Stop
Lok Sabha
‘Detect, Delete, Deport’: Shah Backs SIR, Reiterates India Not For...