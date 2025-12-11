Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid Granted 14-Day Interim Bail

The Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Thursday granted interim bail to Umar Khalid, an accused in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots conspiracy case, for 14 days from December 16 to December 29. Khalid had sought the relief to attend his sister’s wedding, scheduled for December 27.

The court granted the interim bail with certain conditions. Khalid, who has been in jail since September 2020, is facing charges under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as well as serious sections of the Indian Penal Code. He has not been granted regular bail in the case so far.

