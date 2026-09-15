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  • /Delhi court grants three-week interim bail to influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj in CJP protester assault case

Delhi court grants three-week interim bail to influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj in CJP protester assault case

The controversy began after a purported viral video in which Bhardwaj allegedly claimed that he had physically assaulted the minor activist’s father during the Jantar Mantar demonstration.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
Delhi court grants three-week interim bail to influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj in CJP protester assault case
Image Credit: Left-X/ Right- IANS

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