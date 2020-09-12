Delhi court holds nine more guilty in ISIS conspiracy case, total 14 so far

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the Patiala House Courts Complex in New Delhi has held nine more accused persons guilty and convicted them in the ISIS Conspiracy Delhi Case.

The case was registered at PS NIA in New Delhi on December 9, 2015, under the section 125 of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38 & 39 of UA(P) Act, 1967 and pertains to larger criminal conspiracy hatched by the ISIS to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youth for ISIS, a proscribed terrorist organization, through different social media platforms.

During the course of the investigation, searches were conducted in various cities and 19 accused persons were arrested.

It was revealed that the accused persons had formed an organization called Junood-ul-Khilafa-Fil-Hind (a group seeking to establish Caliphate in India and pledging allegiance to ISIS/ISIL) to recruit Muslim youth to work for ISIS and commit acts of terrorism in India at the behest of a person named Yusuf-Al-Hindi aka - Shafi Armar and Anjan Bhai, who is based in Syria and is purportedly the media chief of ISIS.

After completion of the investigation, the NIA had filed charge-sheets against 17 accused persons, during 2016-2017.

Nine (9) More Accused Held Guilty in ISIS Conspiracy Delhi Case (RC 14/15/NIA/DLI) pic.twitter.com/ZymIQDaDZI — NIA India (@NIA_India) September 12, 2020

The 9 convicted accused persons are namely i) Mohammed Nafees Khan son of Mohd Afsar Khan, ii) Abu Anas son of Amzad Khan Mohd, iii) Najmul Huda son of Saiful Huda, iv) Mohammed Afzal son of Late Abdul Alam, v) Suhail Ahmed son of Umar Farooq, vi) Mohammed Obedullah Khan son of Mustaq Ahmed Khan, vii) Mohammad Aleem son of Mohd Saleem, viii) Mufti Abdus Sami Qasmi son of Late Gulam Hussain and ix) Amzad Khan son of Buniyad Khan.

The matter stands fixed for pronouncement of quantum of punishment on September 22.

This case was first of its kind in which these ISIS terrorist had conspired to carry out terrorist acts in various parts of the country as is evident from the evidence on record with regard to their conspiracy meetings in Hyderabad (Telangana), Bangalore (Karnataka), Pune (Maharashtra) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh).

Earlier on August 6, 2020, six accused persons were held guilty and convicted in the same case.