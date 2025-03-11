Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Arvind Kejriwal Alleged Misuse of Public Money

A court in Delhi on Tuesday instructed the Delhi Police to file an FIR against AAP leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with others, for allegedly misusing public funds to display large hoardings in the national capital in 2019.

"This court is of the considered opinion that the application u/s 156(3) Cr.P.C. deserves to be allowed. Accordingly, the concerned SHO is directed to register FIR immediately under section 3 of Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and any other offence that appears to have been committed from the facts of the case," Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal said, PTI reported.