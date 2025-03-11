Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2870931https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-court-orders-fir-against-arvind-kejriwal-alleged-misuse-of-public-money-2870931.html
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Arvind Kejriwal Alleged Misuse of Public Money

Delhi court directs police to file FIR against Arvind Kejriwal and others for misuse of public funds on hoardings.

|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2025, 06:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Arvind Kejriwal Alleged Misuse of Public Money Image: ANI

A court in Delhi on Tuesday instructed the Delhi Police to file an FIR against AAP leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with others, for allegedly misusing public funds to display large hoardings in the national capital in 2019.

"This court is of the considered opinion that the application u/s 156(3) Cr.P.C. deserves to be allowed. Accordingly, the concerned SHO is directed to register FIR immediately under section 3 of Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and any other offence that appears to have been committed from the facts of the case," Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal said, PTI reported.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK