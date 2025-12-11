Advertisement
Delhi Court Rejects Transit Anticipatory Bail Of Luthra Brothers In Goa Fire Case

A Delhi court on Thursday rejected the transit anticipatory bail of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, where a fire last week killed at least 25 people.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra.

A Delhi court on Thursday rejected the transit anticipatory bail plea of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, where a fire last week killed at least 25 people. The brothers had applied for four weeks of protection from arrest on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, one of the Luthra brothers, who left India shortly after the incident, was detained by Thai authorities early Thursday following a request from Indian agencies. The process for his deportation to India has also been set in motion.

As the case progresses, a significant revelation has emerged in the investigation into the December 6 fire. Documents recovered from the accused show that the Luthra Brothers group is linked to 42 different companies and LLPs, most of which have no real business activity, production, or services. Investigators believe these entities functioned largely as shell companies.

Further scrutiny has revealed that most of these companies are registered at the same Delhi address: 2590, Ground Floor, Hudson Line, North West Delhi. According to police officials, such clustering of registrations often indicates benami operations or money laundering. Investigators suspect the companies were used to channel unaccounted funds rather than conduct legitimate business.

Another claim by the Luthras’ business network has also been found to be false. While their promotional material advertised an outlet in Phuket, Thailand, police found no trace of any establishment or business facility there, suggesting the claim existed only on paper.

