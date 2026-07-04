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  • /No relief for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, Delhi court rejects bail plea in 2020 Delhi riots UAPA case

No relief for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, Delhi court rejects bail plea in 2020 Delhi riots UAPA case

Earlier, the Supreme Court rejected regular bail pleas on January 5, 2026.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 05:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
No relief for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, Delhi court rejects bail plea in 2020 Delhi riots UAPA case

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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