Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2965807https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-court-sends-chaityananda-to-5-day-police-remand-over-molestation-2965807.html
NewsIndia
CHAITYANANDA SARASWATI

Delhi Court Sends Chaityananda To 5-Day Police Remand Over Molestation

Patiala House Court on Sunday sent Partha Sarthy, also known as Chaityananda Saraswati, to five days of police remand in connection with allegations of molestation and forgery involving female PGDM students under the EWS scholarship scheme.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 06:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Court Sends Chaityananda To 5-Day Police Remand Over MolestationImage: IANS

Patiala House Court on Sunday sent Partha Sarthy, also known as Chaityananda Saraswati, to five days of police remand in connection with allegations of molestation and forgery involving female PGDM students under the EWS scholarship scheme.
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh