Delhi Court Sends Chaityananda To 5-Day Police Remand Over Molestation
Patiala House Court on Sunday sent Partha Sarthy, also known as Chaityananda Saraswati, to five days of police remand in connection with allegations of molestation and forgery involving female PGDM students under the EWS scholarship scheme.
