BREAKING: Delhi Court Declines FIR Against Sonia Gandhi Over Citizenship Allegations
A Delhi court has refused to order an FIR against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over allegations of electoral roll fraud.
Trending Photos
A Delhi court has refused to order the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi concerning allegations that her name appeared on the electoral roll three years before she became an Indian citizen. The court dismissed the application, stating that a detailed probe by the Election Commission of India (ECI) found no wrongdoing.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement