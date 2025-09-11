Advertisement
BREAKING: Delhi Court Declines FIR Against Sonia Gandhi Over Citizenship Allegations

A Delhi court has refused to order an FIR against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over allegations of electoral roll fraud.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 04:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: Delhi Court Declines FIR Against Sonia Gandhi Over Citizenship AllegationsCongress leader Sonia Gandhi. (PHOTO: IANS)

A Delhi court has refused to order the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi concerning allegations that her name appeared on the electoral roll three years before she became an Indian citizen. The court dismissed the application, stating that a detailed probe by the Election Commission of India (ECI) found no wrongdoing.

 

