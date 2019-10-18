Delhi: Criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward arrested after encounter with police

New Delhi: A wanted criminal who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was arrested in wee hours of Friday following an encounter with Delhi Police.

The criminal, Iqbal, is wanted in more than 25 cases, including a Rs 65 lakh robbery incident in Noida. He is a sharpshooter of a criminal group named Mehmood Pandey Mahroon Mulla gang.

Iqbal was shot at during the encounter after which he was left injured.

The encounter was a joint operation carried out by the Special Cell and Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch.

Live TV

A total of 10 rounds were fired during the encounter. The criminal was in a car which was later seized by the police. Illegal weapons were also recovered from the spot.

The development comes hours after the Delhi Police arrested another criminal after an exchange of fire in Dwarka. He is the head of an infamous Tewatia gang. Prince Tewatia was shot in the left leg.

He had jumped his parole and is an accused in over half a dozen cases of murder and attempt to murder in the Delhi-NCR region. He was also running an extortion racket in south Delhi.