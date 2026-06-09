Delhi man's cheque bounced. He then found Rs 5.67 lakh missing - The mastermind was his own nephew

New Delhi: A small bounced cheque led a Delhi man to a shocking discovery. More than Rs 5.67 lakh was gone from his bank account. The person behind the theft was his own nephew. The Cyber Police Station of Delhi Police's Shahdara district has solved the case, IANS news agency reported. Three people have been arrested. One of them is the alleged mastermind.

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The case began on May 14. Vinod Hira, a resident of Dilshad Garden, filed a complaint at PS Cyber Shahdara. He runs a boutique in Sarojini Nagar. He held a bank account with the State Bank of India's Dilshad Garden branch.

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Hira said about Rs 5.80 lakh was lying in the account. The money was largely unused. In May, he issued a cheque of Rs 6,500 to the New Delhi Municipal Council. The cheque was dishonoured due to insufficient funds.

He went to the bank to check. That is when he learnt the truth. More than Rs 5,67,100 had been withdrawn from his account through unauthorised UPI transactions.

Police registered e-FIR No. 130/2026 on May 14. The case was filed under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation was launched.

Cyber Police traced digital money trail

A dedicated team was formed for the case. It included SI Sandeep Kumar, ASI Anil Kumar, and HC Vikrant Sharma. The team worked under the close supervision of SHO Cyber Vijay Kumar and the overall supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara.

The team studied bank records, UPI transaction trails, IP logs, and other digital evidence. They found that the stolen money had moved through many bank accounts. This was done to hide the money trail.

Further analysis pointed to two accounts. These were operated by Adil Salmani and Maninder Singh. By tracing the flow of funds, police found the final beneficiary and the alleged mastermind.

Police then carried out raids at several locations across Delhi. The operation led to three arrests. The accused were named as Nitin Gulati, Salmani, and Maninder Singh. All three were arrested after sustained interrogation and confrontation with documentary and technical evidence.

Nephew identified as mastermind in bank account fraud

Police said Gulati is the complainant's nephew. He emerged as the mastermind of the conspiracy. He allegedly siphoned money from his uncle's account through unauthorised UPI transactions. He then routed the stolen funds through mule accounts operated by Salmani and Maninder Singh.

The money was layered through multiple transactions. It was then moved to accounts linked to Gulati. This made him the primary beneficiary of the fraud.

Police said Salmani knowingly provided and operated his bank account as a mule account. This helped transfer the fraudulent money and conceal the trail. Maninder Singh allegedly allowed his account to be used for routing and layering the stolen funds. This was done to hide where the money came from and where it went.

During interrogation, both men reportedly admitted their role. They confessed to facilitating and operating bank accounts used in the cyber fraud.

With these arrests, police have established the complete financial trail. They have also secured key digital and banking evidence. Further investigation is underway, IANS reported.

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