Delhi: Cylinder blast in Mukundpur causes house to collapse, several feared trapped
The incident caused widespread panic in the area. A rescue operation is currently underway, with fears that some people may be trapped under the debris. Further information on the matter is awaited.
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A cylinder blast in Delhi's Mukundpur on Tuesday led to the collapse of a house. Fire services received the information at 9:37 am and rushed five fire tenders to the spot.
The incident caused widespread panic in the area. A rescue operation is currently underway, with fears that some people may be trapped under the debris. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Delhi: A cylinder blast in Mukundpur, Delhi caused panic and led to the collapse of a house. Fire services received the information at 9:37 am and rushed five fire tenders to the spot. A rescue operation is underway, with fears that some people may be trapped under the debris.… pic.twitter.com/1foPskVIsk — IANS (@ians_india) June 2, 2026
Further information on the matter is awaited.
(this is a developing story)
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