Delhi–Dehradun Expressway: How 175 minutes and slashed fares are turning the 'long drive' into a short sprint

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Following the announcement of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, several fare reductions have been seen. The expressway promises a quick and affordable traveling experience for tourists.

Reducing the travel time by half

Thanks to the Delhi–Dehradun expressway, the trip from Delhi to Dehradun becomes much shorter. The route, which took travelers about six hours, will now be completed in two hours and 55 minutes, according to UTC's test drive between Delhi ISBT and Dehradun ISBT. According to the AGM at UTC, the priority is given to passenger convenience and speed.

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The details on the fare reduction

Due to a shorter distance and lower fuel consumption, fare adjustment at UTC will provide significant savings for all tourists using different classes of services. For premium services (Volvo), the cost drops from Rs 945 to Rs 709 (a saving of Rs 236). The AC class will cost you Rs 557 instead of Rs 704 previously (a saving of Rs 147). Even ordinary service will see a fare drop from Rs 420 to Rs 355 (saving of Rs 65).

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is remarkable, not only because it is an expressway, but also as an engineering marvel designed to operate at a speed of up to 100 km/h.

Features include:

- Lanes and length: According to the stretch, the highway covers a length of 6-12 lanes, starting at Akshardham in Delhi and running via Loni, Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli, and Saharanpur to Dehradun.

- Access to Haridwar: There is a side stretch of 50.7 km on this highway that provides quick access to Haridwar within a duration of 2 hours from Delhi.

- Longest Asian wildlife bridge: The project includes an overhead bridge of length 12 km that serves as the longest Asian wildlife corridor running through Rajaji National Park.

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