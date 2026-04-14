The Rs 12,000-crore roadblock: How a single 'Swabhiman' house in Mandola delayed the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

The lone two-story building in Loni, Mandola, on the route of the upcoming Delhi to Dehradun Expressway is blocking the road's construction and completion. The Swabhiman building is located right in the middle of the exit ramp from Dehradun to Delhi, putting a huge dent in the project's anticipated completion date and causing a scramble among governmental agencies trying to figure out how to build an exit ramp when a house blocks it.

The Swabhiman Building is located at the precise location of where a ramp will descend when exiting the expressway into Delhi. If the house has not been moved prior to the expressway being completed by the National Highway Authority of India, the authorities will have to find alternative ways for vehicles to exit the expressway.

While the NHAI has sufficient land to build the remainder of the exit ramp for the expressway (1,600 square meters), the Swabhiman House occupies 1,000 square metres of land with an additional 600 square metres of surrounding land under dispute.

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The saga of legal disputes that have spanned almost three decades

This dispute does not arise from a recent event but has its roots in an agreement that was reached between the U.P. Housing and Development Board and farmers in 1998.

The origins of this dispute can be found in the 1998 Mandola Housing Scheme. In 1998, the UP Housing Development Board issued a notice regarding a scheme for farmers to participate in an agreement for the acquisition of underutilised farmland so they could build homes on such acquired lands. Most farmers chose to accept this agreement. However, one farmer, Virsen Sarawah, opposed the acquisition of his land and sought relief from the High Court of Delhi, which granted a stay of the demolition of his home.

Shifting jurisdictions: Eventually, after several years, the NHAI received title to the subject property in order to construct a new expressway. Nevertheless, the stay order from the High Court remained in full force and effect.

Seeking the current fair market value: Now, the family of Viresn Sarawah, represented by his grandson, Lakshyaveer Sarawah, and his niece, Pooja Nehra, are arguing that they should receive claims on their property based upon current market conditions rather than historical market conditions as of 1998. For example, Nehra stated, "We are requesting the value of the claim to reflect the current market value, not based on the previous market value for the past nearly 20 years."

NHAI racing against time with alternative routes now

Since the date for the opening is scheduled for April 14, 2009, NHAI has developed an emergency backup plan to resolve this situation. Currently, engineers are developing a small old service road at the back of the Housing Board property to be a temporary route for through traffic.

However, logistics can make the situation worse. Some experts believe that the following logistical challenges/expenditures potentially could hinder the progress of this project.

Reduced capacity: The capacity of the back-up service route will be significantly smaller than the proposed expressway ramp.

Dust and delay: The construction of the new expressway is currently underway at full speed but the temporary route lacks the infrastructure of a new expressway and will be potentially low-grade road.

Work on the project is progressing positively, although the interim path is not able to provide the same capacity as the primary route.

Traffic congestion at Mandola, which connects the Eastern Peripheral Express and Delhi's main route to Dehradun, could cause a significant backlog of traffic in this part of the area.

The Supreme Court has recently gotten involved with the construction of the expressway. A recent petition filed with the Supreme Court has instructed the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court to expedite proceedings to resolve the issue. The expressway being constructed through the region, when completed, will reduce travel time from Lucknow to Delhi to 2.5 hours and span a total of 210 km; however, until the court reaches a resolution or settlement, the expressway will remain closed.

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