/Delhi-Dehradun expressway shocker: Unidentified man found dead after electrocution

An unidentified man, believed to be around 25 years old, died after allegedly coming into contact with high-voltage electrical wires near the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Thursday morning, police said.
According to Delhi Police, information was received at Shastri Park Police Station at around 10 a.m. regarding an unconscious man lying near Pillar No. 52 of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.
A police team immediately reached the spot and initiated an inquiry.
Based on initial findings, police suspect that the man climbed over the divider railing and came into contact with high-voltage electrical wires located near an electrical panel, resulting in fatal electrocution.
The victim was shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. His body has been sent to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police are also working to establish the identity of the deceased.
Delhi Police have initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which deals with inquiries into unnatural deaths.
Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and determine whether any negligence or other factors contributed to the incident.
Police are examining the circumstances under which the man reached the restricted area near the electrical installation and are also attempting to identify him through available records and public outreach.
The incident has once again drawn attention to the dangers posed by exposed or high-voltage electrical infrastructure, particularly around busy transport corridors and construction zones.
Authorities are expected to review the circumstances surrounding the death after the post-mortem report and forensic findings are received.
The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is a major transport corridor that witnesses significant vehicular movement, and several sections in the Shastri Park area are equipped with electrical installations and other infrastructure associated with the expressway.
Investigators are expected to determine whether additional safety measures or access restrictions are required to prevent similar incidents in the future. (inputs from ANI)
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