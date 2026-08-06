Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Delhi-Dehradun expressway shocker: Unidentified man found dead after electrocution

Delhi-Dehradun expressway shocker: Unidentified man found dead after electrocution

Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and determine whether any negligence or other factors contributed to the incident.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 04:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
Delhi-Dehradun expressway shocker: Unidentified man found dead after electrocution

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Best Men's Baggy Denim Shorts and Jorts for Cool Everyday Style
2
3
4
5