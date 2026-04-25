A tale of two 'nail houses’: What Ghaziabad's Swabhiman can learn from China's 'Eye of Jinxi'

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: The so-called "nail house" issue, an instance of defiance against government-led development projects in China, seems to have found an analog in India. Sitting directly in the middle of the recently opened Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is a two-story structure known as Swabhiman, which managed to halt work on a crucial access point.

'Swabhiman' house: One against Rs 12,000 crore expressway

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 213-kilometer-long expressway on April 14, 2026, the project still remains partly unfinished. Swabhiman, a residential building in Mandola village in Ghaziabad district, stands right in the middle of the path of one of the crucial service ramps towards Loni.

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The building, covering a total area of around 1,600 square meters, was at the center of a protracted legal battle since 1998. The house, owned by the late Dr. Veersen Saroha, faced condemnation from the Uttar Pradesh Housing Board for the Mandola Vihar Scheme. Initially offering to buy the house for ₹1,100 per square meter, the offer was declined by Dr. Saroha. Now, his grandson, Lakshyaveer Saroha, continues the battle, asking for compensation based on 2026 prices.

Current state: Legal boundaries and crash barriers

Supreme Court ruling: In the year 2024, the Supreme Court issued an order of status quo preventing the demolition of the structure by the NHAI.

NHAI's solution: To maintain the flow of traffic on the expressway, the NHAI has established crash barriers along the house and made a temporary bypass road.

Living alone: Only a single security guard guards the vacant house, which is now constantly disturbed by the sound of cars running at 100 km/h.

Chinese counterpart: Eye of jinxi

The Indian "standoff" of the "Swabhiman" house in Mandola bears an astonishing resemblance to the "Eye of Jinxi," a peculiar incident that took place in the Jiangxi Province of China, wherein tofu vendor Ye Yushou turned down a compensation offer of $220,000 for the G206 highway project. The "self-respecting" Indian homeowners were willing to wait until 2026 when the land value would rise with the completion of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project. Similarly, Ye refused any compensation offer from the Chinese government for his property, hoping to obtain a larger amount eventually. In both instances, the local authorities gave way to the obstinate residents, opting to construct the road around the "standoff," thus creating the extraordinary architecture of "Self-Respect" versus "Road."

Lesson learned: A cautionary tale

The Saroha family continues its fight for "justice"; meanwhile, there exists an interesting tale of Ye Yushou. Having witnessed construction of the G206 highway without his consent, Yushou decided that he has lost this "gamble." His family is left alone amidst a busy highway, facing constant noise pollution and emissions, while realising the unlikelihood of any further discussion. As far as further developments of infrastructure go, "nail houses" can find themselves on islands of the old days, unable to connect with their surroundings.

Key facts on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway case

The project: Rs 12,000 crore six-lane expressway that will reduce travel time from Delhi to Dehradun to 2.5 hours from the current 6 hours.

The hindrance: The Swabhiman (or Self-Respect) house is standing right in the way of the service road, designed for cars leaving the highway at the Mandola exit to Loni.

The legal fight: The matter is being considered in the Allahabad High Court; the next hearing is due to reveal what will happen to this "nail house": whether it will integrate into the highway environment or remain isolated.

ALSO READ | The Rs 12,000-crore roadblock: How a single 'Swabhiman' house in Mandola delayed the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway